Western Union and PagaPhone offer money transfers from the US to Mexico

Customers in the US can now send money via any Western Union channel including WU.com, the mobile app or at any Western Union retail location to Mexico. Recipients can then receive the funds over their phone using their PagaPhone SmartPay account.
Once customers receive money in their PagaPhone SmartPay mobile electronic wallets, they can make transfers to bank accounts through SPEI, withdraw cash from any ATM with their PagaPhone debit cards or use the funds to pay for services directly through the application.
Western Union officials stated that remittances are a lifeline for many in Mexico, where more than USD 51 billion was sent into the country just in 2021. With this surge in remittances, customers demand choice and added convenience for how and when money is sent and received. By teaming with PagaPhone, Western Union is helping bridge the digital and physical worlds to offer consumers more channels and added convenience to send money from the US to Mexico.
