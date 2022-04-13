|
Waylet app offers gas discount

Wednesday 13 April 2022 14:51 CET | News

Spain-based digital wallet app Waylet has announced it provides its clients with 10 cents discounts for each litre of gasoline or petrol paid for with the app. 

The app is designed to allow you to find the cheapest gas stations near you and, with the 20 cents discount already offered by the state to fight against the negative effects of the current Russia-Ukraine war, the total discount reaches 30 cents per litre. 

You can use the Waylet app to make digital payments in various places across Spain, including gas stations, parking meters, and shops through an easy-to-scan QR code. The app is available to download in the Apple App Store and can be used with any device with an iOS 13 or later.

The digital wallet app also allows clients to log in their preferred card payment (credit or debit), save tickets and coupons, and pay directly from the supplier with additional authentication.

