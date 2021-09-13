|
VTB and Moscow metro test ride payments using Face Pay

Monday 13 September 2021

VTB, a Russia-based bank, has announced a plan to launch a joint project with Moscow metro to pay for metro rides using biometric data at all metro stations in October 2021.

To do this, customers must submit their biometric data and link a bank card from which the fare will be debited. Funds will be debited automatically upon passing through the turnstile.

VTB Bank provides settlements for bank cards linked to biometrics, including an analysis of daily trips to determine the cost of a passenger's travel, considering the organisation of transfers between different types of transport.

The bank's decision to use biometrics to pay for fares was chosen to be deployed at all stations of the Moscow metro in 2021, since VTB is an acquirer for contactless payment of fares in the Moscow metro at turnstiles.


Keywords: mobile payments, biometrics, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Russian Federation
