Voyager secures USD 120 mln investment for e-wallet service

A group of investors, including China-based Tencent and KKR, have announced an investment of up to USD 120 million for Voyager Innovation, a Philippine-based tech company.
Among the companies that joined the investment is asset management company IFC – and its Emerging Asia Fund.
The latest capital injection follows the group’s initial investment into Voyager in 2018, which amounted to USD 215 million. It’s also part of a broader raise for the company, intended to support the growth of its online payments offering, PayMaya, according to Tech in Asia.
Launched in 2015, PayMaya is an e-wallet that enables users to receive money, send remittances, pay bills, and make online payments. It also provides government units with digital payments and disbursement services.
One of PayMaya's main competitors in the Philippines is GCash, the e-wallet service offered by Globe Telecom.
