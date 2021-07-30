|
Volksbank cooperates with Karlsruher SC

Friday 30 July 2021 12:34 CET | News

Germany-based football club Karlsruher SC (KSC) has announced partnering with Volksbank Karlsruhe Baden-Baden and VR Payment to modernise its payment infrastructure. 

Volksbank has equipped the points of sale in the BBBank Wildpark, which is currently being expanded, with new terminal technology. Visitors can now pay at all kiosks, at the ticket counters and in the fan shops with their Girocard, all common debit and credit cards or with smartphones and KSC Pay, Google Pay or Apple Pay.

In the Karlsruhe BBBank Wildlife Park, 55 terminals were installed and connected to new cash register systems. VR Payment will continue to accompany the expansion of the stadium.



Keywords: partnership, payment processing, mobile payments, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
