Viva.com and BLIK partner to expand European payment solutions

Monday 3 June 2024 13:54 CET | News

Viva.com has integrated Poland-based mobile payment platform BLIK to boost merchant support and user convenience.

 

Viva.com, a Greece-based acquirer that powers payments on any device and online payment channel in 24 countries, has partnered with BLIK to further expand the European commerce network, accommodating Poles’ preferred payment method. With over 16 million active users, BLIK is one of the most popular, versatile, and easily accessible payment methods in Poland, now directly connected to Viva.com’s omnichannel payments platform.

Viva.com has integrated BLIK to boost merchant support and user convenience.

Disrupting Polish ecommerce

BLIK has disrupted the payment habits of Poles, especially in ecommerce, with over 50% of BLIK transactions completed in online shops, registering an 28% YoY increase, according to 2024 first quarter data.

BLIK is the new local payment method that Viva.com establishes direct connectivity with, providing full oversight of the payment value chain, accelerated transactions, cost savings, and superior merchant support. Viva.com’s extensive line-up of payment methods includes over 40 options, featuring all major international card schemes, direct connectivity to additional domestic card schemes, and alternative payment methods.

Viva.com integrates BLIK payments to both online and brick-and-mortar touchpoints. Viva.com’s conversion-boosting Smart Checkout online payment gateway, and its Tap on Any Device technology, featuring the hardware-agnostic Terminal app, intersect for a simplified, swift checkout experience. It just takes a few steps to complete a BLIK transaction via the six-digit code generated on the user’s bank’s mobile application. Hence, BLIK users benefit from a smooth, reliable purchasing experience that takes only seconds, whereas merchants make sure they never lose a sale.

Officials from Viva.com said they aim to develop the payments technology and features that streamline the checkout process to the point that payments become ‘invisible’. Partnering with BLIK is yet another step in their effort to offer European merchants multiple local payment options to maximise sales, while enhancing convenience and flexibility for consumers.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from BLIK said they are a local payment method which has gained immense popularity among Polish users due to its convenience, security, and speed. Their collaboration with Viva.com enables them to expand their acceptance network and reach new customers who can pay using their preferred method.


Keywords: ecommerce, mobile payments, merchants, local payment method, expansion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Blik, Viva.com
Countries: Poland
Blik

|

Viva.com

|
