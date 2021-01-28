|
Vistaprint, PayPal team up to offer QR code payments solution to small businesses

Thursday 28 January 2021 15:02 CET | News

Netherlands-based ecommerce company Vistaprint has teamed up with PayPal to bring touch-free payment solutions to small businesses across the US.

Through this collaboration, Vistaprint is enabling customers to leverage PayPal’s touch-free payment solution through a collection of customisable Vistaprint marketing products bearing their unique QR code.

According to the press release, small business owners can go to www.vistaprint.com/touch-free-payments, choose a product, pick a template or customise with their logo, and have a unique QR code auto-generated for them. Current customisable product offerings include tabletop signage, business cards, stickers, decals, magnets, banners, and more.

Vistaprint and PayPal have initially introduced this solution in the US with plans to launch similar online offerings in key markets in North America and Europe throughout 2021.


Keywords: Vistaprint, PayPal, partnership, US, North America, QR code, mobile payments
