News

Visa launches contactless payments on public transport in 500 cities

Monday 20 July 2020 14:08 CET | News

Visa has rolled out contactless payment capabilities for public transportation in over 500 cities to support the rising demand for safer ways to travel.

According to Business Insider, the company is launching contactless Visa-branded cards with Cubic Transportation Systems in cities including London, Miami, New York, Sydney, and Vancouver. Moreover, Visa's tap-to-pay project is already live in Brussels, Bratislava, Bucharest, Hong Kong, Santo Domingo, and Turin.

The initiative comes to help with the increasing demand on safer, contactless payment methods, as it has been reported that 65% of cards on the market will be contactless by the end of 2020.

Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has spread awareness of contactless payments in most of Europe-based markets, while popularity in the US has been comparatively low – as was the case with chip cards when first introduced. 

However, as consumers struggle with fears for personal health, contactless payments might become a preferred payment method, as it is safer and convenient. For example, if a customer does not have a contactless card, they may still load it into a mobile wallet and put in a fingerprint security for it to go right through, Business Insider reported.

Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
