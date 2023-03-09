Subscribe
Visa and Mercedes-Benz partner for in-car payment system

Thursday 9 March 2023 14:28 CET | News

Automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced launching a native in-car payment system in cooperation with the payment service provider Visa.

 

The system is planned to be expanded in the future, but will initially launch as an offer for customers in Germany that allows them to pay for digital services and hardware upgrades in the Mercedes-Me-Store using a fingerprint sensor in their car. Payment by fingerprint from users’ cars is planned to be extended to other services such as refueling before the end of 2023.


Cars become a means of payment

Mercedes-Benz calls the service Mercedes Pay Plus, which is designed in such a way that the vehicle enables biometric two-factor authentication through the use of the integrated fingerprint sensor. This means that it is no longer necessary to enter a PIN on the MBUX infotainment system or to authorise payments via an additional mobile device such as a smartphone. The car itself will become a means of payment, however, initially only the EQS and EQE series, the Mercedes-Benz S and C classes, and the GLC will include this feature.

Mercedes-Benz’s purchasable features 

The digital services that can be purchased in the Mercedes-Me-Store include connectivity apps that can be used to control convenience functions such as the vehicle’s pre-air conditioning via a smartphone. Upgrades for the vehicle software can also be paid for and activated by fingerprints, such as advanced navigation services that provide information about the weather or available parking spaces at the destination. There is also the option of selecting pre-installed hardware components and activating them simply by fingerprinting them in the vehicle.

Visa card in the Mercedes account

In order to make use of this payment feature, a Visa credit or debit card is required. This must then be stored in users’ Mercedes-Me user accounts and Mercedes Pay Plus must be activated in the vehicle via the MBUX system. Other card systems are to be added in the future. Mercedes is also planning to expand in-car payment to other car-related services, such as refueling. This is already possible, however, a smartphone and app are currently still required.

Monkee, Qenta, and Visa partner to launch Smart Money Card

Visa also just announced a partnership with Monkee and Qenta in order to launch a Smart Money Card. This collaboration means that with every purchase, customers will receive cashback for their own savings goals at over 400 partners in Austria and Germany. Specifically, the Smart Money Card is a Visa debit card that can be used to pay at more than 80 million merchants in over 200 countries and regions worldwide.

More: Link


