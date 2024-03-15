Subscribe
Vipps MobilePay launches new version of the app

Friday 15 March 2024

Norway-based Vipps MobilePay has announced the launch of a new version of the MobilePay app to its Danish users, aiming to provide cross-border payments in the Nordics. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, the new version of the MobilePay app, provided to 4.5 million Danish customers, supports the advancement of Vipps MobilePay, with the company now being on the same platform in Denmark, Finland, and Norway. Additionally, the move aims to provide simplified and convenient cross-border payments within the Nordic region.

Vipps MobilePay’s development strategy

Since the merger of MobilePay and Vipps in October 2022, the company has been focusing its efforts on developing one app and one technological platform that can be leveraged throughout the Nordic region. Having its basis as an agreement between Danske Bank and the consortium of banks behind Vipps in Norway, the corporate group, which was approved by the EU Commission, has at the beginning of its operation nearly 11 million users, over 400,000 shops and web shops as customers, and approximately 900 million transactions yearly. Initially, the group was planning to prioritise the establishment of a new organisation across the locations in Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Lithuania.

According to Vipps MobilePay’s officials, if everything goes as planned, customers are set to be able to leverage Vipps MobilePay across Norway, Denmark, and Finland by the beginning of summer 2024. The company intends to introduce the solution to Sweden shortly after that. The press release also mentions that on 12 March 2024, 4.5 million Danes were migrated to the new app and platform, with a total of 11.5 million users in Norway, Finland, and Denmark being currently united. Representatives also underlined that the payments market is dominated by global tech companies and Vipps MobilePay aims to create a solution tailored to the needs and requirements of the Nordic region.

Furthermore, in addition to improved cross-border payments in the Nordics, Vipps MobilePay plans to introduce in-store Tap-to-Pay on iPhone and Android in the upcoming months, with the company awaiting a final agreement between the EU Commission and Apple. Vipps MobilePay rolled out the new app in January 2024 to 2.6 million Finnish users, to provide a secure and customer-friendly wallet. With the unified app and platform, the company received the capability to introduce new and enhanced services to the market. The launch in Denmark supports the newly merged company’s commitment to delivering improved and safe solutions for its customers across the Nordic region.

