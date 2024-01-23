Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Vipps MobilePay launches in Finland

Thursday 25 January 2024 13:58 CET | News

Vipps MobilePay, the new MobilePay app, has been launched to 2.6 million Finnish users, to create a secure and customer-friendly wallet. 

After the merger of Vipps and MobilePay, the company has been working in the machinery to build a new app and platform.  

Vipps MobilePay, the new MobilePay app, has been launched to 2.6 million Finnish users, to create a secure and customer-friendly wallet.

According to the official announcement, the goal is a unified wallet that can be used across the Nordic countries. The first phase of the roll-out is set to take place in Finland, with the introduction of the new app to 2.6 million Finnish MobilePay users and Finnish businesses. 

As per the statement made by officials in the company, they are one step closer to the goal of building a secure and easy to use wallet to use in the Nordics. With a unified app and platform, Vipps MobilePay has the capacity to swiftly introduce new and better solutions to the market.  

Upon the completion of the new app's implementation in Finland, Vipps MobilePay will prepare for its rollout in Denmark. The company foresees Danish users accessing the app before April 1st2024. 

Moreover, the officials further commented that tackling the intricate task of transitioning from one technical platform to another, emphasises the substantial commitment and effort invested over an extended period. The platform switch stands as a pivotal moment. Furthermore, the company expresses its excitement about extending its services to Denmark, underlining the significance of this move in the company's overarching growth trajectory. 

About Vipps MobilePay 

Vipps MobilePay is a Nordic mobile wallet that was once two: Vipps, founded in Norway and MobilePay, which originated in Denmark. Both launched with a mission to deliver a service that made sending money as easy as sending a text. 

Now the brands have come together as one Nordic mobile wallet for everyone – and one of the largest in Europe. The company aims to make it easy for merchants and partners to make payments wherever their business takes them. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, expansion, mobile payments, merchants, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: MobilePay, Vipps
Countries: Finland
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

MobilePay

|

Vipps

|
Discover all the Company news on MobilePay and other articles related to MobilePay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like