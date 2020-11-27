|
News

Viber to launch chatbot payments feature in the Philippines

Friday 27 November 2020 14:54 CET | News

Viber has announced the launch of its Chatbot Payments feature in the Philippines, allowing users to make payments via the messaging app.

The company stated that the new feature is being launched in partnership with the local telco Globe.

The Chatbot Payments feature enables Viber users to purchase products and services from merchants and accept payments through the app. Via the partnership with Globe, users can also check out and order from small food businesses through the FoodPH bot.

The company informed that the service also aims to simplify the remittance sending process for Filipinos living overseas, allowing them to send money to their families in the Philippines in the same manner that they send text messages.


Keywords: Viber, Globe, the Philippines, Asia, product launch, Chatbot Payments, mobile payments, merchants, remittance
Countries: Philippines
