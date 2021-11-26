|
Ventrata selects Viva Wallet as payment provider

Friday 26 November 2021 14:02 CET | News

UK-based ticketing company Ventrata has partnered with Greece-based online payments facilitator Viva Wallet to use its card terminals for payment services.

The partnership currently entails a collaboration in UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, and Cyprus. Ventrata picked Viva Wallet’s card terminals to ensure that their customers will provide tour and attractions visitors seamless on-site ticketing and payment services.

Ventrata has successfully integrated their booking / ticketing application to Viva Wallet’s mobile terminals allowing their clients to accept on-the-go bookings, print tickets, and get paid by using only one device.

