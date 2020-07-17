Sections
News

Vemos launches contactless payments solution for restaurants and bars

Friday 17 July 2020 12:45 CET | News

Vemos has announced the release of Vemos Pay, its contactless payment application that allows guests to view, split, and pay their check at restaurants and bars. 

According to RestaurantNews, the app is free to both consumers and establishments, and works with the restaurant’s existing point of sale system. Moreover, Vemos Pay mimics the process that already exists and facilitates it for restaurant staff. 

To use the functionality, guests must enter their table number on the Vemos Pay app to see their check, while still ordering directly with the server. Before leaving, they pay through the app using a stored payment method.

The payment is encrypted and sent directly to the point of sale system, while is processed with the same merchant services provider. Afterwards the check is closed on both the point of sale system as well as the consumer’s app. Besides, payments include gratuity, and can also be split with other guests at the table.

Overall, the initiative comes to enable contactless payments within restaurants and bars, while providing a safer environment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, RestaurantNews reported.

