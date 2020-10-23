|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UnionPay International, Aleta Planet to launch AP-1 e-wallet

Friday 23 October 2020 14:50 CET | News

UnionPay International has announced a partnership with Aleta Planet, a Singapore-based fintech, to launch the AP-1 e-wallet.

The e-wallet is aimed at making UnionPay's QR code payment available to users. At present, 18 e-wallet products that comply with UnionPay specifications are available in five Southeast Asian countries.

UnionPay’s mobile payment offer in Southeast Asia provides interconnected service areas, allowing users to pay with their e-wallets in their home country and in other ones in the region, including China, and to access other UnionPay products such as UnionPay QR code wallets, HCE wallets, and UnionPay Mobile QuickPass.

AP-1 users can make payments on UnionPay's global QR network as long as they link their UnionPay cards issued by Aleta Planet to the wallet, or apply for a UnionPay virtual card in the app.

Currently, UnionPay cards are accepted in 179 countries and regions worldwide, of which 61 support UnionPay’s mobile payment service, and close to 90 e-wallet products conforming to UnionPay specifications are made available in 14 countries and regions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: UnionPay International, Aleta Planet, Asia, e-wallet, QR code, mobile payment, virtual card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like