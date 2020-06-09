Uber, Flutterwave partner to launch Uber Cash in Africa

According to Tech Crunch, the partnership will allow riders to top up Uber wallets by using the remittance partners active on Flutterwave’s Pan-African network. Moreover, Uber Cash in Africa will also accept transfers from Flutterwave’s Barter payment app, launched with Visa in 2019.
The company plans to go live in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Tanzania. Besides, Uber in Africa continued to run through the pandemic, with a couple exceptions in regions where there were government directives, such as Uganda and Lagos, Nigeria.
Although Uber still accepts cash on the continent – being one of the world’s largest unbanked populations – has made progress on financial inclusion through mobile money. The initiative could increase Uber’s ride traffic in Africa by boosting the volume of funds sent to digital wallets, while reducing facilitating the payment process, Tech Crunch reported.
