TrustistTransfer integrates Apple Pay and Google Pay

The integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay means that users of TrustistTransfer can now enjoy a frictionless payment experience directly from their mobile devices, with the benefit of enhanced payment protection through advanced encryption and authentication methods.
Executives from TrustistTransfer said that as one of the innovators in the use of QR codes in payments, their company is a true visionary in meeting the security and convenience needs of consumers. Integrating with Apple Pay and Google Pay is a key milestone for their users.
As well as bringing augmented security and convenience to users through TrustistTransfer's mobile payment platform with Google Pay and Apple Pay, support is accessible to users around the world, contributing to a borderless and inclusive digital payment ecosystem.
In December 2023, exactly. has partnered with Apple to integrate Apple Pay into its payment systems, enhancing customer convenience and security. This collaboration aims to streamline purchases through Apple Wallet apps, reducing the need for repetitive entry of card details.
The integration supports exactly. merchants in expanding customer outreach, reducing cart abandonment, and improving checkout conversions. The company’s officials emphasise a commitment to user-friendly payment solutions and highlight benefits such as loyalty programme integration and accessible checkouts across devices. The partnership also prioritises transaction security, utilising Apple's tokenization to protect sensitive card information and mitigate risks associated with data breaches.
In the same month, UK-based embedded finance provider Lerex has integrated Google Pay for SWAPX cardholders, enhancing user-friendly payment solutions. Lerex aims to streamline its services by leveraging the widely adopted digital payment platform, reinforcing its position as an embedded finance provider without clunky interfaces.
Lerex, originally a card company, has evolved into a leading B2B payment solutions provider, offering end-to-end infrastructure and support for corporate clients launching prepaid payment solutions and digital accounts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions