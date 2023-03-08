Transact Campus and Amazon to adopt payment solution on campuses

Both companies will deploy stores powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology across campuses. The stores will include Transact’s card system for payments, mobile ordering app for store entry, and Cloud POS for product catalogues, inventory, and reporting.
Shoppers, students, and others will be able to scan their unique QR code to enter a store and start their virtual shopping session. The technology provided by Transact Campus and Amazon will detect what shoppers take from or return to the shelves.
Customers will not have to stay in line to pay for their products. Instead, the credentials stored in their Transact Mobile Ordering account will be used to pay for the items purchased in the shops.
Officials from Transact Campus stated that together, Transact Mobile Ordering and Just Walk Out technology will create a seamless student experience by eliminating checkout lines and increasing efficiency in transactions. Utilising Transact Mobile Ordering for store entry and payments unlocks several useful tools for universities and vendors such as stored payment profiles, tender selection, tender discount and taxes, in-app receipts, user segmentation, and transaction recovery.
The announcement comes after Transact introduced NFC contactless mobile IDs for college students in 2020. The option enabled students at that time to make Google Pay purchases around colleges on their Android phones.
In October 2021, the company expanded its international student payment solutions. The International Payments option helps students from over 162 countries pay in 134 currencies.
Customers benefit from same-day transfers, competitive rates, no international wire fees and can access their student account portal from their phones or desktops.
