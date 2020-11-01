|
TMCEL Mozambique, Ericsson partner to provide mobile money solutions to customers

Monday 30 November 2020 11:30 CET | News

TMCEL Mozambique and Ericsson partner to provider mobile money solutions to the telco’s customers under a new five-year deal aimed at expanding and modernising the network and digital services ecosystem.

The deal includes the latest Ericsson Business Support Systems solutions and supporting services.

The Ericsson Wallet Platform is aimed at empowering financial management, including for people who don’t have access to traditional banking services. It will deliver financial services to TMCEL Mozambique customers through the ability to store, transfer, and withdraw money, pay merchants and utility providers, as well as the ability to use financial services such as savings and loans.

The Mobile Money solutions also enables access to health and education services.


Keywords: Ericsson, TMCEL Mozambique, Mozambique, Africa, product launch, Ericsson Wallet Platform, mobile payments, financial services, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Mozambique
