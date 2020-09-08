Sections
News

TipMe drives ecommerce and cashless transactions in Liberia

Tuesday 8 September 2020 12:05 CET | News

Electronic payment service provider TipMe has launched to provide individuals and businesses access affordable financial products and services that meet their needs.

According to FrontPageAfrica, Liberia steadily moves to a cashless system, as currently is the first country on the African Continent to implement this ‘digital revolution’ in mobile money wallet, online voucher purchases, bill payment services, online international remittances, business services, salary payments, and ecommerce platform.

Therefore, TipMe is the first licensed electronic payment service provider in Liberia that will offer a wide range of electronic solutions to drive cashless transactions. Besides, TipMe Liberia has trained agents to assist customers to top up or withdrawal money from their wallet by simply visiting their website, while using Visa or Mastercard.

Furthermore, TipMe customers can purchase LEC tokens on the app or buy phone credit for their Lonestar or Orange numbers. Besides, the company has plans of increasing the amount of bill payment services available to TipMe customers.

Keywords: TipMe, launch, cashless, mobile money wallet, mobile wallet, Visa, Mastercard, LEC tokens, bill payment services, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Liberia
