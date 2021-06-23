|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TietoEVRY, MYPINPAD, Surfboard Payments develop payments for the Nordics

Wednesday 23 June 2021 14:06 CET | News

Finland-based fintech TietoEVRY, in partnership with mobile payments processor MYPINPAD and Surfboard Payments to develop a payment solution for the Nordic market. 

The tool is mean to enable merchants to securely accept payments via any Android or iOS device without the need for single purpose card terminals. The solution supports the consumer’s choice of payment methods, such as card, Swish, mobile payments, or invoices.

The white-label solution offered by Surfboard Payments offers data capture that can be made available to the merchant in real time for better customer targeting and marketing activities. Furthermore, the customer screen facilitates loyalty points, rewards systems and offers, and multiple payment methods are offered to enhance the check-out experience.

The software is based on MYPINPAD’s ‘Tap on phone’, a contactless payment solution. MYPINPAD is the first company in the world to have both its CPoC and SPoC solutions certified under Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council (SSC), which ensures the offering is highly secure and globally accepted. The solution is available for acquirers, banks and partners to offer Nordic and international merchants and retailers.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, online platform, online payments, mobile banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Scandinavia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like