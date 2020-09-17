|
Ticketmaster partners with VenueNext for contactless, mobile payments

Thursday 17 September 2020 14:55 CET | News

US-based POS, mobile commerce and loyalty services provider VenueNext and Ticketmaster have teamed to enable contactless payments and mobile orders for users.

VenueNext point-of-sale and mobile commerce company entered into a multi-year partnership with Ticketmaster to deliver contactless solutions across Ticketmaster's entire user base, which includes sporting events and concerts. The features will be made available at every venue around the world and enable guests to manage everything from venue access to in-seat ordering of concessions and merchandise purchases through their smartphones.

Ticketmaster already offered contactless mobile ticketing to its patrons, but this relationship with VenueNext expands its digital offerings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.


Keywords: VenueNext, TicketMaster, mobile payments, partnership, contactless payments, COVID-19, coronavirus, digital offering, sports payments, concert payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
