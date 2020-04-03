Sections
News

Thyngs partners Charities Trust to overcome GBP 4.3 bln loss due to COVID-19

Friday 3 April 2020 12:59 CET | News

Payment platform Thyngs has partnered with Charities Trust to help the charity sector overcome the estimated GBP 4.3 billion (USD 5.3 billion) of income loss due to COVID-19.

Thyngs will use its own physical products and services to help brands raise necessary funds. Through the partnership, consumers can donate to their favourite charities from home using mobile payments.

Thyngs uses ‘tap and go’ technology such as QR codes, NFC and Apple Pay, to turn any physical branded object into a POS. In addition, through Thyngs’ technology, businesses can create fundraising campaigns for over 18,000 charities.

In practice, the partnership will mean that:

  • A business or fundraiser will sign up with Thyngs to raise funds for any Charity of their choice.
  • The business will get a pack of interactive images with unique QR codes for consumer engagement. These images can be applied to products, packaging, deliveries, magazines or signage to create branded donation points.
  • As an option, brands can also include NFC so consumers can just tap their phone on a sticker to interact.
  • Consumers can tap or scan the image on the product using their smartphone to find out more about the cause & donate via Apple Pay, Google Pay or card.
  • Charities Trust will use their existing service & network to distribute funds and claim Gift Aid on behalf of the Charity
  • Thyngs and Charities Trust will also work with the larger corporates to ensure they have full visibility of company fundraising. This will give them access to a full suite of tools to maximise both engagement and donations.

More: Link


