Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

The Transportation Authority in Ajman and Visa partner

Friday 12 July 2024 15:05 CET | News

The Transportation Authority in Ajman and Visa have signed an agreement to facilitate accepting open contactless payments on public transport buses in Ajman.

The agreement will enable passengers in Ajman to pay for their trips using Visa contactless cards or mobile devices that support contactless payment. This move aims to enhance collaboration between the two parties to achieve shared strategic objectives and streamline the passenger experience by introducing a contactless payment system in transportation in the country.

Ajman and Visa partner for contactless bus payments

Officials of the Ajman Transport Authority emphasised the necessity of adopting a contactless payment system in light of the UAE's ongoing digital transformation, particularly within the transportation sector. They highlighted that the agreement is part of the authority's strategy to support urban mobility through smart and sustainable solutions, facilitating an exceptional customer experience.

Advantages of contactless payments for public transportation

In the context of public transportation, contactless payment systems offer several distinct benefits. These systems speed up the boarding process, reducing delays and keeping buses on schedule. This efficiency is particularly important during peak hours when minimising wait times is crucial for maintaining service quality.

The convenience of using existing contactless cards or mobile payment apps eliminates the need to purchase and top-up separate travel cards. This ease of use encourages more people to opt for public transport, potentially increasing ridership.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness about the importance of hygiene. Contactless payments reduce the need for physical contact with payment terminals and cash handling, minimising the risk of virus transmission and contributing to public health safety.

For transit authorities, the implementation of contactless payment systems can streamline operations by reducing the need for handling cash and maintaining physical ticketing infrastructure. This not only cuts costs but also allows for more accurate and real-time tracking of ridership data, enabling better planning and resource allocation.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, contactless payments, mobile payments, sustainability , COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Transportation Authority in Ajman, Visa
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Transportation Authority in Ajman

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Transportation Authority in Ajman and other articles related to Transportation Authority in Ajman in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like