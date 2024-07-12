The Transportation Authority in Ajman and Visa partner

The agreement will enable passengers in Ajman to pay for their trips using Visa contactless cards or mobile devices that support contactless payment. This move aims to enhance collaboration between the two parties to achieve shared strategic objectives and streamline the passenger experience by introducing a contactless payment system in transportation in the country.
Officials of the Ajman Transport Authority emphasised the necessity of adopting a contactless payment system in light of the UAE's ongoing digital transformation, particularly within the transportation sector. They highlighted that the agreement is part of the authority's strategy to support urban mobility through smart and sustainable solutions, facilitating an exceptional customer experience.
In the context of public transportation, contactless payment systems offer several distinct benefits. These systems speed up the boarding process, reducing delays and keeping buses on schedule. This efficiency is particularly important during peak hours when minimising wait times is crucial for maintaining service quality.
The convenience of using existing contactless cards or mobile payment apps eliminates the need to purchase and top-up separate travel cards. This ease of use encourages more people to opt for public transport, potentially increasing ridership.
The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness about the importance of hygiene. Contactless payments reduce the need for physical contact with payment terminals and cash handling, minimising the risk of virus transmission and contributing to public health safety.
For transit authorities, the implementation of contactless payment systems can streamline operations by reducing the need for handling cash and maintaining physical ticketing infrastructure. This not only cuts costs but also allows for more accurate and real-time tracking of ridership data, enabling better planning and resource allocation.
