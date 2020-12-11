|
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia enables Eftpos payments on Samsung Pay

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has enabled tokenised, contactless transactions to be made on Samsung Pay via the Eftpos network.
The solution allows users on Samsung Pay to choose between making debit card payments via Eftpos or via the Mastercard network. Eftpos informed that users can chose via a toggle on the user interface.
Using this solution, CBA customers can also withdraw cash and check account balances in real-time.
The solution is available to CBA customers on the latest version of Samsung Pay, and requires users to reload their cards to see the Eftpos payment option.

