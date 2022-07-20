TerraPay partners with SendMN for cross-border payments

Through this partnership, both companies want to simplify the complexity of cross-border payment transactions. The partners’ aim to improve the way Mongolians receive and send real-time payments. Mongolian customers will be able to receive remittances from major corridors like UK, USA, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland and also access major sending corridors like Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Japan, and the USA.
The collaboration will facilitate P2P, P2B, B2P, and B2B transactions enabling diaspora residents to make low-cost, real-time transactions to beneficiaries in Mongolia. According to a TerraPay representative, this partnership will enable the payments infrastructure company to deploy its technical solutions globally and offer Mongolian residents around the world cross-border payment options.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions