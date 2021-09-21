|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TerraPay partners with MOVii for seamless cross-border payments

Tuesday 21 September 2021 15:17 CET | News

Netherland-based TerraPay has partnered with mobile payments platform, MOVii, to transform the way Colombian residents and diaspora send and receive money digitally.

Embarking on the first step to enter the Colombian region for enabling cross-border digital payments, TerraPay announced a strategic partnership with MOVii, a leading mobile wallet service that allow both banked and unbanked Colombians to do financial transactions from their mobile phone, with convenience and security.

The first array of the partnership would enable Colombian diaspora residing in countries such as North America, Europe, including a whole suite of TerraPay's 153 send partner countries, to transfer instant payments to their family and friends in Colombia through MOVii mobile wallet payouts. This opens an opportunity to connect TerraPay's mobile wallet partner customers with MOVii's mobile wallets in the region.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cross-border payments, mobile payments, partnership, instant payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Colombia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like