Tencent augments payment experience for China visitors

Tencent is augmenting the payment experience for visitors to mainland China to promote cross-border tourism and cultural exchanges. They're simplifying WeChat account registration and international card linking for safety and convenience. Additionally, Weixin Pay is pursuing interoperability with more overseas e-wallets to enrich visitor payment experiences.
After downloading the latest version of the WeChat app, overseas users can register for a WeChat account with an overseas mobile number (any country/region code other than +86), and either sign up for a new account or sign in with an existing WeChat account. After filling in basic card details to link an international card with Weixin Pay, users will be able to access merchants in China, including small and medium-sized businesses and street vendors. The simplified card linking process allows international visitors to spend up to a certain amount safely and conveniently.
For those who would like to enjoy a higher transaction limit, they can complete the identity verification process by submitting relevant information. Passport verification can take as fast as only a few seconds to complete. Weixin Pay has increased transaction limits for verified international users, with the single transaction limit being raised from USD 1000 to up to USD 5000, and annual transaction limit being raised from USD 10000 to up to USD 50000.
To provide international visitors with more diverse payment options, in addition to linking international cards with Weixin Pay, overseas users can also apply for and link UnionPay's Tour Card, a pre-paid card offering a one-stop service for top-up and consumption, through Weixin Pay.
Tenpay, NetsUnion Clearing Corporation, and China Construction Bank (Malaysia) collaborate with Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) for Cross-Border QR payment interoperability. This enables users of various local wallets within the PayNet system to make payments in mainland China by scanning Weixin Pay QR codes. Tenpay Global will expand connections with overseas local wallets through NetsUnion.
Inbound tourism is driving a surge in mobile payments in mainland China. Weixin Pay's international card service sees a significant increase in daily transaction volume and frequency compared to before July 2023. Consumption in various sectors is increasing, with an average daily transaction amount of approximately USD 14. Tencent launched a dedicated webpage, ‘Welcome to China, easy pay with Weixin Pay,’ to assist overseas users in using Weixin Pay in mainland China, providing resources, guides, tutorials, and more.
