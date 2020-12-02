|
News

Telkom launches the WhatsApp-based digital wallet Telkom Pay

Wednesday 2 December 2020 15:36 CET | News

South Africa-based telco Telkom has launched a digital wallet that allows users to make peer-to-peer payments using their mobile phone and WhatsApp.

Users with a WhatsApp account can add Telkom Pay in the app, register, and then send and receive money by sharing a ‘please pay me’ with a contact. The wallet also allows customers to buy airtime, data, and electricity.

The company stated that customers only require registration and funds in the account to be able to perform transactions and that users can link any bank card to the platform. In addition, payments can be made at any time and will reflect immediately.

To register, consumers must save the Telkom Pay number (+27-68-483-5566) as a contact on their phone and start a chat on WhatsApp by typing ‘Hi’.


