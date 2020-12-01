|
News

Telkom launches carrier billing option for Apple purchases

Friday 4 December 2020 15:29 CET | News

Telkom has revealed that its customers will now be able to pay for Apple content and services via carrier billing, directly from their mobile phone account.

Customers can use carrier billing to pay for services such as the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, movies on the Apple TV app, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

To use the payment method, Telkom customers have to use a new or existing Apple ID and select ‘Mobile Phone’ as their payment method in the account settings on the App Store, in iCloud, or within the Apple Music or Apple TV apps from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and will allow one-tap purchases to be made for any Apple product.

The service will be available to all Telkom customers in South Africa for postpaid and prepaid mobile plans.


Keywords: Telkom, Apple, South Africa, Africa, carrier billing, mobile payments, postpaid, prepaid
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: South Africa
