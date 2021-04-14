|
News

Telkom Kenya to develop youth-focused digital wallet

Thursday 15 April 2021 15:00 CET | News

Telkom Kenya has announced that it will develop a youth-focused digital wallet in a bid to boost financial inclusion during the pandemic.

The telco has signed an agreement with the Ministry of ICT to co-create the Fursa e-wallet. The solution aims to increase the youth’s resilience in the midst of physical and infrastructural barriers that obstruct their access to financial services and products.

Fursa will also feature additional capabilities such as a membership management system, financial reconciliation, savings and investments, an experienced board for job matching and e-learning, as well as experiential skill development.


