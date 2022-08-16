Telispire selects Splitit to power instalments for its billing system

The integration with Splitit means any Telispire MVNO can offer instalments to their subscribers for devices and services by turning on the feature through PHOENIX (its technology stack and billing system). There is no need to integrate new technology or manage third-party lender relationships.
Telispire's flexible turnkey solution enables operators to augment their brand by selecting relevant products and services, including provisioning, billing, ecommerce, fulfilment, and customer support. Splitit's white-label instalments solution provides a simple single-point API integration, ensuring Telispire can offer its customers the flexibility to nurture and retain their subscribers.
As one of US’ technology providers and aggregators for MVNOs, Telispire offers a turn-key mobile telecom service for local and regional operators, utilities, co-ops, and cable companies. The growth of 5G and the success of larger operators and cable operators venturing into the MVNO market is driving even greater competition for subscribers, according to the press release.
Commenting on the partnership, Telispire’s officials stated that their number one goal is the resellers' success. Splitit's white-label instalments gives them a valuable tool to offer their resellers that puts them on a more equal footing with larger competitors without having to manage the technical integration. The growth of 5G has many looking to upgrade devices, giving MVNOs an option to offer subscribers a great way to pay over time without the complexity of traditional financing options.
The instalment experience is embedded into Telispire's existing purchase flow, with the flexibility to determine specific products or product categories to offer Splitit instalments and the number of the instalments provided. Any consumer with the available balance on their credit card is automatically pre-qualified to use Splitit. There's no application, registration or redirects and no additional interest, hidden fees and or credit checks.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
