TARGOBANK enables Apple Pay payments

Tuesday 21 June 2022 13:26 CET | News

Germany-based bank TARGOBANK has announced allowing its customers to pay with Apple Pay and their credit card in shops or online.

TARGOBANK is a subsidiary of the cooperative Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale, and focuses on offering banking products for private, business, and corporate customers. The bank offer business and corporate customers sales financing for retail trade and motor trade, as well as financial products for small and micro-enterprises, the self-employed, freelancers, and founders. In addition, TARGOBANK offers companies financing solutions in the areas of factoring, leasing, and investment financing.

With Apple Pay, customers can use their TARGOBANK Visa credit card when paying with their iPhone, Apple Watch, or another Apple device. Whether in the shop, in the app, or in the online shop, users’ card information is protected as it is not stored on the device or passed on to the retailer when paying. To set up Apple Pay, customers must add their TARGOBANK credit card to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone. 


Keywords: product upgrade, expansion, Apple Pay, payment processing, mobile payments, banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Targobank
Countries: Germany
