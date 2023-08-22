Subscribe
Tap-to-Pay on iPhone available in the UK and Netherlands with SumUp

Tuesday 22 August 2023 15:07 CET | News

SumUp, a global fintech, has announced that Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is now available for its customers in the UK and the Netherlands.

By making use of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, SumUp merchants are now able to securely accept all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, as well as other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the SumUp iOS app, without the need for any additional hardware.

The availability of this feature means that SumUp merchants such as SMEs and newly launched ventures, are able to accept contactless payments anywhere, as long as they have a compatible iPhone and the SumUp iOS app. Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is a useful aspect for nano merchants who are keen on scaling their business and consider payment solutions, alongside other business tools.

Additionally, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone can also be used as a complementary product to card readers and POS systems. According to the press release, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is the second Apple and SumUp integration, following the 2021 announcement that SumUp would accept Apple Pay across its software and hardware solutions. By leveraging the built-in features of the iPhone, SumUp is able to keep businesses and customers’ data private and secure.

This service is available for users who currently have an iPhone XS or later. Apple does not store card numbers on devices or on Apple servers. 

More about SumUp and its latest development  

Based in the UK, SumUp is a financial technology company with the mission of creating a world where small-sized merchants can be successful. The fintech supports more than 4 million merchants in over 30 markets around the world. Its product suite of tailor-made business tools is mainly created for the micro and nano merchant segment. These include proprietary terminal hardware, SumUp Business Account and Card, ecommerce, remote payments, invoicing, and POS registers.


SumUp has recently made a number of different moves within the industry, such as new expansion, loans, and more. In August 2023, SumUp entered a USD 100 million credit facility with Victory Park Capital to accelerate its merchant Cash Advance product. The SumUp Cash Advance facilitates merchants to obtain finance for their operations and develop growth opportunities for their businesses. These advances (up to GBP 20.000) are based on merchants’ payment history. The merchants pay back advances through payment acceptance with SumUp card readers, in an incremental manner. Moreover, merchants pay a transparent, fixed fee for access to cash advances, and do not have to encounter additional hidden fees or monthly interest.

Also in August 2023, SumUp announced its launch in Australia. The company’s introduction to the Australian market was accompanied by the roll-out of its proprietary hardware and software solutions designed for local businesses. According to the press release, SumUp stated that Australia was an important location for its expansion, as the country is a dynamic and fast-growing market with its small business community and entrepreneurial environment currently thriving.


