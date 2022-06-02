Subscribe
News

Talk360 secures USD 4 mln seed round to build African payment platform

Thursday 2 June 2022 15:41 CET | News

Netherlands-based calling app Talk360 secured USD 4 million in funding to expand operations and to launch a new pan-African payment platform in mid-2022.

While the Talk360 app is seeing growth on the continent, with a growing number of paying users, accessibility has been an issue for the 500 million underserviced people, according to the press release. Users either don’t have online banking to buy Talk360 airtime, or their local currencies or payment methods are not supported.

The new payment platform aims to address the continued issue of inaccessibility by providing users with the option to buy products and services using any currency and more than 160 payment methods. It will also be opened to other service providers.

Company officials stated that thanks to their +750,000 physical points of sale and ability to support mobile wallets, their reach goes beyond the traditional credit and debit card support. they now have enough traction to attract international investors to expand their footprint and allow other companies to use their single checkout payment platform for all of Africa.


Keywords: mobile payments, POS, payment methods, funding, product launch
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Talk360
Countries: Africa
