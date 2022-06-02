Talk360 secures USD 4 mln seed round to build African payment platform

While the Talk360 app is seeing growth on the continent, with a growing number of paying users, accessibility has been an issue for the 500 million underserviced people, according to the press release. Users either don’t have online banking to buy Talk360 airtime, or their local currencies or payment methods are not supported.
The new payment platform aims to address the continued issue of inaccessibility by providing users with the option to buy products and services using any currency and more than 160 payment methods. It will also be opened to other service providers.
Company officials stated that thanks to their +750,000 physical points of sale and ability to support mobile wallets, their reach goes beyond the traditional credit and debit card support. they now have enough traction to attract international investors to expand their footprint and allow other companies to use their single checkout payment platform for all of Africa.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions