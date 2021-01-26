|
Synthesis launches tap-on-phone contactless payment solution

Tuesday 26 January 2021 09:00 CET | News

South Africa-based software and consulting company Synthesis has announced the launch of Halo, a tap-on-phone contactless payment solution. 

To use the solution, customers need to tap their card on the merchant’s phone to make the payment. This enables informal retailers, spaza stores, and street vendors to accept a safer alternative to cash by allowing them to accept card transactions. The solution was launched in collaboration with Nedbank with approval from Visa and Mastercard.

Contactless ‘tap’ transactions are limited to USD 32, making it ideal for micro-transactions. For larger amounts, customers will need to enter a PIN. This functionality will be released in a later phase.


