News

Sweden-based company Datema rolls out 'scan and pay' mobile solution

Tuesday 30 June 2020 13:31 CET | News

Sweden-based IT company Datema has launched the EasyShop app that enables consumers to scan their items and pay all through their smartphone. 

According to the press release, in the beginning of 2020, the supermarket chain Coop in Norway, introduced EasyShop to its customers. Currently, Coop runs the EasyShop app in 32 of its stores, with plans of expanding, therefore the company is rolling it out its app to a total of 1,200 supermarkets in Norway. Moreover, supermarkets chains in markets such as the Nordics, Russia, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, Italy, and the Baltics have turned to Datema and showed interest in the EasyShop solution. 

In addition to scan and pay, it is also possible to enter shopping lists, receive offers and promotions, and read information about a specific product. EasyShop is directly linked to the Point of Sale for precise and dynamic pricing, while for store staff there are several store operations functions already prepared in the application, such as inventory management.

Overall, EasyShop allows consumers to avoid cashier queues and physical contact with store staff, allowing retailers to keep their store staff safe. 


Keywords: Datema, Sweden, EasyShop, mobile payments, scan and pay, Coop, Norway, Nordics, Russia, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, Italy, Baltics, shopping lists, Point of Sale, POS, retailers, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
