SwatchPAY! launches in Portugal in partnership with Caixa Geral de Depósitos

Thursday 3 December 2020 15:31 CET | News

Swatch has launched the SwatchPAY! line of watches in Portugal, allowing users to make in-store contactless payments.

Caixa Geral de Depósitos is the partner bank for the launch. The watches come equipped with an NFC chip, which allows payments to be made at all contactless enabled payment terminals without the need to insert the PIN for purchased of up to EUR 50.

To use the contactless payments feature, users must choose one of the SwatchPAY! models available in Portugal, have an account opened at Caixa Geral de Depósitos with an associated debit, credit or, prepaid card, and activate the watch in one of the several selected stores.


Keywords: Swatch, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SwatchPAY!, product launch, Portugal, Europe, contactless payments, smart watch
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Portugal
