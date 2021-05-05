Stocard incorporates free buyer protection

All Stocard Pay customers can use this protection, meaning all purchases made online and offline with the Stocard card are insured for 45 days up to an amount of EUR 250 against damage, loss and theft. Stocard Pay customers can report the incident via the Stocard app. Stocard Pay and the new offer are available in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Great Britain for both Android and iOS users.
Additionally, Stocard Pay enables users to create a virtual Mastercard directly in their app. The registration for the new payment function is digital and should take around one minute. The payment function enables access to worldwide free payments in all currencies and the saving of any exchange rate fees. Users with an Android device access the virtual payment card directly in the Stocard app. On iOS devices, the virtual card is stored in the Apple Wallet and can be used via Apple Pay. The Stocard account can be topped up via IBAN or all common debit and credit cards. The auto-top-up function means users do not have to manually top up their account. If the balance falls below a freely selectable amount after a payment, the Stocard account is automatically topped up with the desired payment method and the previously defined amount.
