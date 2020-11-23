|
Stocard expands its mobile payments service across multiple European countries

Wednesday 25 November 2020 14:21 CET | News

Germany-based mobile loyalty wallet provider Stocard has announced the expansion of its Stocard Pay service to users in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Via the service, users can make in-store NFC payments in addition to using the wallet to access loyalty cards and redeem rewards.

According to the company, the Stocard Pay service allows users to receive a virtual Mastercard in the app and transfer funds via IBAN or debit and credit cards.

The service is built on Dejamobile’s ‘Ready To Tap Payment’ technology and enables Android users to upload and use a digital Stocard payment card from within their mobile wallet. iOS users can add the Stocard card to their Apple Wallet and make payments via Apple Pay.


