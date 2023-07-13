STICPAY: African e-wallet usage increases by more than 250%

STICPAY has seen an increase of 255% of forex and domestic payment transactions across African countries in the first half of 2023, while the number of gaming transactions increased on average by 266%, compared to the first half of 2022.
In Kenya, the total of number of transactions for domestic payments, forex, and gaming soared by more than 5000% - the most of any African nation. The increase supports a September 2022 VISA report that concluded Kenya now ranks first in the use of digital payments across Africa.
Egypt and Nigeria were the fastest growing e-wallet gaming markets, with gaming transactions up more than 5000% (Egypt) and 1700% (Nigeria) respectively compared to H1 2022. Data provided by Statista has highlighted how Africa’s online gaming market is set to grow at 8.6% annually by 2027, leading to a market valuation of USD 2.26 billion/GBP 1.78 billion by that year.
One of the slowest growths registered in forex, domestic payment, and gaming transactions combined was in Zimbabwe, although transactions were still up 65% compared to H1 2022. STICPAY transactions were also registered in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Tunisia for the first time.
The surge of STICPAY transactions across Africa is an indicator of the growing impact of e-wallets in developing nations. Many of these nations’ economies, including those across South-East Asia, have traditionally been reliant on cash, with a consideration proportion of their populations being unbanked and lacking access to retail financial services – an issue e-wallet providers such as STICPAY are working to solve by democratising access to finance through mobile technology.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions