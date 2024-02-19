Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

stc pay collaborates with EWA

Monday 19 February 2024 12:41 CET | News

Bahrain-based mobile wallet for digital financial transactions stc pay has announced its collaboration with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA). 

Through this strategic partnership, stc pay and EWA aim to launch a payment feature for utility bills for the former’s mobile wallet application. stc pay diversified its digital payment offerings to include an additional payment option for individuals residing in Bahrain to pay their electricity and water bills directly through the company’s app.

Bahrain-based mobile wallet for digital financial transactions stc pay has announced its collaboration with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA).

stc pay – EWA collaboration objectives and capabilities

According to EWA’s officials, the alliance with stc pay supports the authority’s commitment to developing its services and improving its customer experience through cooperation with several partners. This focuses on ensuring diverse and convenient services to all customers living in the region. Moreover, the addition of the digital payment channel aligns with EWA’s strategy of providing payment services in an efficient and customer-centric manner. The authority aims to expand the scope of its services with government and private sectors while elevating the quality of its solutions and meeting the customers’ demands and needs.

As per the information detailed in the press release, representatives from stc pay underlined that the collaboration with EWA assists the company’s objective to advance digital payments in Bahrain, in line with the government’s economic vision. By including utility, telecom, and insurance, among other services, into stc pay, the company intends to offer convenience for its subscribers, allowing them to better manage their finances. stc pay and EWA’s partnership enables customers to pay their bills from the former’s integrated mobile wallet platform which provides a range of payment options. Furthermore, the mobile wallet app delivers benefits and offers that support the everyday lifestyles of individuals.

Being available to residents of Bahrain who are stc pay subscribers, the update allows them to settle their EWA bills without being required to enter their card details to pay their utility bills. Apart from electricity and water bills, customers can also leverage the app to pay for a range of other services. Currently, stc pay provides local and international transfers, prepaid cards, bill payments, and offers, among others. Licenced by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the company aims to offer financial services that are efficient and secure and fit the everyday lives of customers. Also, stc pay supports the low-income expat workforce, which was previously unbanked by the financial services sector.

stc pay’s past developments

In addition to its collaboration with EWA, stc pay also recently partnered with Mastercard to advance its development strategy, enhance its digital payment offering, and improve customer experience. The alliance between stc pay and Mastercard focuses on elevating subscribers’ experience and offering benefits that fit their lifestyles and objectives. Additionally, by working together, the two companies intended to advance Bahrain’s digital payment landscape by enhancing card transactions and providing a secure, convenient, and efficient payment journey.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , mobile payments, partnership, digital payments, financial inclusion
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Electricity and Water Authority, stc pay
Countries: Bahrain
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Electricity and Water Authority

|

stc pay

|
Discover all the Company news on Electricity and Water Authority and other articles related to Electricity and Water Authority in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like