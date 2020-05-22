Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

stc Bahrain, NEC Payments to launch stc pay virtual prepaid Mastercard

Friday 22 May 2020 13:20 CET | News

Bahrain-based TELCO stc Bahrain has partnered with digital banking and payment technology company NEC Payments to launch the stc pay virtual prepaid Mastercard.

According to Zawya.com, the new contactless solution enables customers to access a broader range of local and international merchants and to conduct transactions during these challenging times, when the use of ecommerce and contactless payments is highly encouraged.

Therefore, the digital offering, which is integrated into the stc pay app, is expected to support customers with no access to credit cards continue shopping in a streamlined manner and have the items delivered at home. 

Moreover, the stc pay prepaid Mastercard is open for subscription to all users of the mobile wallet, with no additional fee and validity up to three years.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: stc Bahrain, NEC Payments, launch, stc pay, prepaid, Mastercard, contactless payments, Bahrain, mobile wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Bahrain
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like