STARZPLAY partners with TPAY to enable mobile payments

As per the official statement, the collaboration aims to enable customers to pay for subscriptions that allow them to access STARZPLAY’s content via their mobile phone numbers.
According to the press release, the partnership will initially cover Orange Tunisia, then Sudatel Sudan and Chinguitel Mauritania. There are reportedly plans for this to be expanded across other countries in the region as well. What is more, STARZPLAY further plans to diversify the range of products that it extends to include sports coverage (football, basketball, boxing, and more).
When offering comments regarding the latest announcement, a representative from TPAY explained that they expect that partnering with STARZPLAY will enhance their visibility among merchants in the region, particularly those in the streaming industry and other sectors. They further expressed pride in developing a platform that supports cross-border payments, highlighting their ability to offer payment cycles, compliance, and risk management.
Similarly, an official from STARZPLAY emphasised that they believe this partnership will allow them to provide their content to entertainment and sports enthusiasts throughout the MENA region. They mentioned that they expect that collaborating with TPAY will facilitate a smooth and safe payment process for their customers, while also allowing them to further extend their presence in the region.
News of this partnership comes as a new market research analysis anticipated that, for the 2023 to 2028 period, the Middle East media and entertainment market size is anticipated to expand from USD 39.05 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 61.23 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.41%.
The expected growth reflects the current shift that the media and entertainment sector in the Middle East is now undergoing. The main factor leading the transition has to do with significant cultural changes among the younger population in the region.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions