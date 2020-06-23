Starbucks, Paytm partner to offer diners a contactless experience

Global coffee chain Starbucks has partnered with digital payments company Paytm to launch a contactless dining solution, Live Mint reported.
Accordingly, Starbucks plans to implement this solution across top metros, including Mumbai, Gurugram, and New Delhi, while adopting Paytm’s ‘Scan to Order’ contactless dining feature to promote social distancing in its stores. The company has already rolled out the solution in its Bengaluru-based shops, and has the intention of launching Paytm’s digital ordering solution across 180 stores in India.
Furthermore, thanks to this partnership, customers are enabled to scan the QR code placed on every table in a Starbucks’ outlet, and access the menu options on the Paytm app. Afterwards, they can place the order and pay for it digitally through Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, or cards. Besides, Paytm allows customers to use the ‘Order Ahead’ feature as they head for the Starbucks outlet.
The COVID-19 lockdown impacted several businesses, resulting in restaurants encouraging takeaways and partnerships with online food aggregators and payment partners to ensure consumers have minimum point of contact with their services. Although the partnership between Starbucks and Paytm might help during these times, the companies declined to comment on the agreement, Live Mint stated.
