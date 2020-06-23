Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Starbucks, Paytm partner to offer diners a contactless experience

Tuesday 23 June 2020 13:40 CET | News

Global coffee chain Starbucks has partnered with digital payments company Paytm to launch a contactless dining solution, Live Mint reported.

Accordingly, Starbucks plans to implement this solution across top metros, including Mumbai, Gurugram, and New Delhi, while adopting Paytm’s ‘Scan to Order’ contactless dining feature to promote social distancing in its stores. The company has already rolled out the solution in its Bengaluru-based shops, and has the intention of launching Paytm’s digital ordering solution across 180 stores in India. 

Furthermore, thanks to this partnership, customers are enabled to scan the QR code placed on every table in a Starbucks’ outlet, and access the menu options on the Paytm app. Afterwards, they can place the order and pay for it digitally through Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, or cards. Besides, Paytm allows customers to use the ‘Order Ahead’ feature as they head for the Starbucks outlet.

The COVID-19 lockdown impacted several businesses, resulting in restaurants encouraging takeaways and partnerships with online food aggregators and payment partners to ensure consumers have minimum point of contact with their services. Although the partnership between Starbucks and Paytm might help during these times, the companies declined to comment on the agreement, Live Mint stated.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Starbucks, Paytm, contactless dining solution, Mumbai, Gurugram, New Delhi, Scan to Order, Bengaluru, India, COVID-19, QR code, Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, cards, Order Ahead’
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like