Standard Chartered partners with Atome for financial solutions across Asia

Standard Chartered is investing in Atome, which operates an Asia-based Buy Now, Pay Later platform, as well as digital lending platform Kredit Pintar in Indonesia. This marks one of Standard Chartered’s strategic investments in a fintech and supports its ambition to expand its reach and scale within the mass market segment via a digital-first approach, underpinned by digital acquisition and new partnership models.
The partnership will initially include buy now pay later services, targeting to roll out in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam in the upcoming future, and later expand to include digital lending products. Standard Chartered plans to provide financing of USD 500 million and is committed to supporting Atome’s growth in the future. According to the press release, this funding will enable Atome to grow and connect a wider ecosystem of merchants to a larger customer base, improving product access and financial inclusion for consumers across the region.
