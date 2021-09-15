Square lets Cash App users make in-store payments with mobile wallet

The company announced that Cash App users will be able to make in-store payments with the app either by scanning a Square SQ, +0.15% merchant’s QR code or by pressing a button on the mobile app. The company is starting to roll out the Cash App Pay technology to retail operators as a software update.
The ability for Cash App users to make in-store payments using the app has been a ‘frequent request’ among the customer base, Cash App officials said in a release. The company also offers a debit card that is linked to the Cash App and lets users make purchases at retailers using their mobile-wallet balances.
