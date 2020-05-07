Sections
News

Square launches Online Checkout for SMEs

Friday 8 May 2020 15:13 CET | News

US-based digital payments company Square has launched Square Online Checkout, designed for SMEs looking to transition to ecommerce.

According to VentureBeat.com, Square Online Checkout, plans to offer companies a way of accepting online card payments on multiple platforms like websites, social media profiles, instant messaging apps, SMSs, or even Apple Pay and Google Pay.

To use the platform, sellers will sign up to Online Checkout, create a link for any goods or service that they want to accept payment for in the dashboard, and then give the link a title and a corresponding dollar amount. From there, they can copy the link and paste it into an email, WhatsApp message, Instagram bio, or anywhere else. Moreover, they can save the link as a button, customise it, and embed it on any website or blog. Regarding fees, Square charges 2.9% + USD 0.30 per transaction.

Overall, the tool comes as an alternative low-tech option for end-users who are looking to accept payments on the fly, needing only a name, email address, and credit card number to complete the transaction.


