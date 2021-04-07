|
Sparkasse launches payment app upgrade

Wednesday 7 April 2021 14:58 CET | News

Germany-based bank Sparkasse has announced the launch of a payment app upgrade to further develop its features towards an e-wallet.

The Sparkasse Group has offered exclusively Android mobile phone users its ‘Mobile Payment’ app since 2018. For iOS-based devices, the bank relies on Apple's own wallet. The new update aims to increase security and simplify operations. Additionally, new payment methods can now be integrated into the application more easily. The app must now be unlocked separately for payments after the app has been opened via PIN, Face ID or fingerprint and asks users to set an access PIN or alternative unlocking method. Data protection declarations and usage conditions have been adapted accordingly and must be confirmed after the update.

However, nothing changes for the digital card payment process cards, meaning the customer must still simply unlock their smartphone and scan at the checkout terminal to pay. Furthermore, any existing data in the app is automatically transferred after the updated app PIN has been set. The user interface has also been updated with a modern design with help from Sparkasse’s partner software company Starfinanz. New elements such as illustrations, animations, brief instructions and explanations offer users support for the functions and intend to optimise the user experience. In the future, Sparkasse plans to expand the app to include payment-related services such as value added programs, instalment loans and contactless use of ATMs.


