Sparkasse launches payment app S-POS

Monday 19 April 2021 13:30 CET | News

Germany-based bank Sparkasse has announced launching the software solution S-POS for corporate customers allowing businesses to accept card payments from their customers on a standard Android smartphone.
Corporate customers' own smartphones can become mobile card readers with no additional acceptance hardware being required. Sparkasse POS is the first payments acceptance app in Germany that enables payments with the girocard, a popular payment method in the country. Corporate customers can initially collect amounts of up to EUR 50 contactless, using classic plastic cards and digital cards in payment apps such as ‘Mobile Payments’ or Apple Pay. Customers can also make contactless payments using the Maestro, Mastercard, V PAY and Visa card systems.

The S-POS app is developed by S-Payment in cooperation with the payment service provider PAYONE, Deutscher Sparkassenverlag (DSV) and mobile solutions provider bluesource. The ‘digital terminal’ integrated in the app is based on a solution developed by Netherlands-based B2B company CCV and software company Rubean, which is installed on the retailer's smartphone. This terminal enables contactless card payments on the S-POS app. According to an S-Payment representative, the Sparkasse POS allows small and medium-sized companies (SME’s) without cash register systems or terminal infrastructure to offer their customers cashless payments. Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and PAYONE aim to provide the retail segment with a digital alternative to traditional stationary and mobile terminals. 


